Fiji Airways expands its footprint in North America

Fiji Airways has announced a new partnership to increase its footprint in North America and make it easier for visitors to reach Fiji.

National Airline has signed an interline agreement with Toronto-based Porter Airlines, which provides services in Canada and the United States of America.

The agreement means visitors will need one ticket to book and fly from airports serviced by Porter Airlines and connect onto their Fiji Airways flights out of Vancouver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Andre Viljoen says the bookings to and from North America have been strong, collectively making up the second largest group of visitors to Fiji in 2023.

Porter Airlines, with more than sixty aircraft in its fleet, provides services to more than 30 destinations across Canada and the United States, with hubs in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, and Halifax.