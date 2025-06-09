Fiji Airways awarded Oceania's Best Airline Website

[ Source: fijiairways/ website ]

Fiji Airways has been awarded Oceania’s Best Airline Website for 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Tech Awards, recognising the national carrier’s commitment to digital innovation and a seamless online experience for customers.

The World Travel Tech Awards celebrate excellence in travel technology across the global aviation, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Fiji Airways topped the category ahead of fellow nominees Qantas and Air New Zealand – a strong endorsement of the digital progress being made across the region.

Airlines Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Kamal Haer says that this award highlights the significant advancements they’ve made to the Fiji Airways website over the past year, ensuring a faster, more intuitive and more personalised experience for our guests.

Haer says these improvements support their wider digital strategy to make planning and booking travel with Fiji Airways as effortless as possible.

Haer says the recognition follows a period of strong digital performance for the airline as it continues to expand its global footprint.

