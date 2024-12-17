FHEC warns of fraudulent institutions

Fiji Higher Education Commission Chief Executive Dr. Rohit Kishore says, ‘Nothing is free in this world’, amidst a rise in fraudulent institutions falsely promising students’ free programs abroad.

Dr. Kishore says the prevalence of these types of institutions has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, describing their rapid growth as ‘mushrooming.’

He says the commission is working with the relevant authorities to shut down these institutions and has made significant progress.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says the public needs to remain vigilant and thoroughly evaluate opportunities before accepting them.

He says the commission is not against students seeking opportunities overseas but urges the public to remain vigilant against scams, encouraging students to contact FHEC for advice on the credibility of programs.

“But the eagerness to go overseas is what prepares them to take anything that comes in front of them, and that is the major problem.”

Dr. Kishore revealed that these institutions use social media to promote free programs, with some prominent Fijian nationals involved in their promotions.

“Why would any institution offer a free program? People should just, you know, very carefully understand that nothing is free in this world; there must be a reason behind it.”

FHEC has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality in Fiji’s tertiary institutions, with programs aimed at fostering professional growth and successful graduate outcomes while encouraging students to consider local opportunities.

Meanwhile, speaking to FBC News, the University of Fiji highlighted a decline in enrollment rates, attributing part of it to the rising migration rates.

UniFiji Acting Registrar, Nathasha Mudaliar, urges students to carefully weigh the costs and risks of potential scams before pursuing such opportunities.

She echoed the sentiments of the FHEC Chief Executive, pointing out that the intense desire to migrate has led many people to simply want to ‘escape’ or ‘leave.’