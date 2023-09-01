FEO to carry out voter survey

The Fijian Elections Office is planning to carry out a 2022 post-election voter survey next year.

The 2022 General Election has seen a drop in voter turnout from 72 percent in 2018 to 68 percent in 2022; however, it stood at 84 percent in 2014.

Acting Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa believes that in the past few elections, they had information overload during voter awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

She highlighted this while making a submission to the Standing Committee on the Electoral Commission’s 2020–2021 annual report.

“We will do the voter survey sometimes next year. And we’ve also, after the 2022 general election review, received feedback from our stakeholders. And one of our shortfalls was that we did not engage with our civil society organizations, which could have allowed us to do some civic education and voter education prior to Election Day.”

Mataiciwa adds that they are prioritizing communication strategies through social media to disseminate accurate information to the public.

She adds that they are anticipating more engagements with civil society organizations in conducting civic and voter education to increase voter turnout in the country.