FEO targets major events

The Fijian Elections Office hopes to obtain the views of over 10,000 Fijians when it rolls out its 2024 Voter Perception Survey from next Monday.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says they will use various platforms, including online and in person, to get the responses of people on how Fiji’s electoral system can be enhanced.

She says the team will target major community events, including the Hibiscus Festival in Suva, the Sugar Festival in Lautoka, and the Friendly North Festival in Labasa, as well as the Annual Conference of the Methodist Church of Fiji that gets underway next week.

Mataiciwa adds that they will also visit rural and the most remote areas of the country to ensure their perceptions are included despite their geographical locations.

“So it is designed to capture the voices of Fijians across the country and even from our diaspora abroad. By listening to these voices, we aim to better understand public perception and identify areas where we can improve.

Mataiciwa says this feedback will guide FEO with its strategy and decision and will ensure they do not only concentrate on conducting elections but doing so in a manner that meets the needs and expectations of every Fijian.

She says they will try to ensure that every Fijian has the opportunity to participate in the survey.

The FEO will also conduct voter registration during the survey period.