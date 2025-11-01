FEO begins review of ‘People First’ Party

[Photo Credit: FEO]

The Fijian Elections Office has received the proposed People First application for registration with the Registrar of Political Parties.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa said the FEO was preparing to publish the party’s application in a newspaper and in the Gazette, as required under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013.

She said the objections period would officially open once the publication is made.

“During the objections period, any person may submit a written objection to the FEO regarding the party’s application for registration. The FEO will assess and respond to all objections within seven (7) days of receipt after giving the proposed party an opportunity to respond and afterwards inform both the objectors and the applicant party of its decision”.

Mataiciwa said the decision will follow a thorough compliance check with all requirements set out in the 2013 Act.

She emphasized that the FEO is committed to transparency and public participation in the political party registration process.

Mataiciwa said the office would ensure all proposed parties meet legal requirements and that the public has the opportunity to engage meaningfully.

