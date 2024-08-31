FEE to support MSME growth

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation’s Fiji Enterprise Engine program aims to provide recognition to small businesses.

FCEF Acting Chief Executive, Savenaca Baro made the comments while signing an agreement with 25 business alumni that are committed to supporting the growth of MSMEs.

Baro says through this agreement, the alumni will engage, and empower other businesses to undergo training.

“As of today we’ve had 77 businesses, MSMEs, that have graduated through the program, and today was a few of those businesses, alumni, who have come back to support the businesses that are planning to go through the cohort. So basically, they’ve seen how beneficial the program has been for them in terms of being able to expand the business.

Under the agreement, 25 businesses have pledged to provide $2,000 each towards the Fiji Enterprise Engine Program.