FCS strengthens training ties with Hong Kong Corrections

Acting Commissioner of Corrections, Auta Moceisuva, attended the official opening of the Hong Kong International Correctional Services Response Tactics Training Academy.

The engagement marks an important step toward creating a formal pathway for FCS officers to receive specialized training in Hong Kong.

The Fiji Corrections Service is strengthening its operational capacity through strategic engagement with the Hong Kong Correctional Services to enhance tactical response training for corrections officers.

The opening brought together participants from eight countries across the Asia-Pacific region, including Fiji.

The training program is designed to enhance officers’ knowledge and practical skills in tactical operational response techniques.

The facility allows both local and international participants to train under conditions that closely reflect real-life operational settings.

The first cohort of 29 officers from Mainland China, Macau, Brunei, Fiji, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam has already commenced training in the Certificate in Safe and Effective Control Tactics course.

Currently, four FCS officers are undergoing training at the new facility.

Upon their return, they will form the core instructional group responsible for developing and delivering emergency response and tactical training programs within FCS.

These officers are drawn from the Emergency Control Unit and the Training Academy at Naboro.

During the visit, Acting Commissioner Moceisuva also met with the Commissioner of Hong Kong Correctional Services and senior officials to discuss potential areas of collaboration to improve FCS operational efficiency and effectiveness further.

He noted that cooperation with Hong Kong Correctional Services opens opportunities for enhanced training and staff professional development through resource-sharing arrangements.

He added that such training will help address existing gaps in FCS emergency response mechanisms by aligning practices with international standards.

