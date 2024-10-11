FCS pushes for dedicated drug rehabilitation center

The Fiji Correction Service has once again highlighted the urgent need to provide specialized treatment for those struggling with drug use rather than focusing solely on incarceration.

Deputy Commissioner of Corrections, Auta Moceisuva says Fiji currently lacks a specific rehabilitation program tailored for drug offenders, and those dealing with drug-related issues are often referred to the St. Giles Hospital.

However, he says this approach does not directly address the root causes of drug dependence.

Moceisuva says they have also submitted a proposal to government through a cabinet paper of a drug rehabilitation centre.

He says this as they realize that Fiji Correction is not included in the National Bureau of Narcotics Strategy that was launched by government.

“Although we know that there is $2 million in the allocation for 2024/2025 national budget and we have identified location. We’ve done some schemes. We’ve discussed the issue with our Minister. Looking forward to next year and the year beyond that, a dedicated drug and rehabilitation centre could be built in Fiji because we lack facility and we also lack the expertise to deal with the drug offenders.”

Moceisuva says addressing this issue requires a specialized approach.