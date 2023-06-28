FCOSS urges government action to alleviate poverty

The Fiji Council of Social Services Chief Executive has emphasized the urgent need to address issues of suffering and prioritize the wellbeing of citizens.

Vani Catanasiga says one of the prominent issues is the distressing number of children living on the streets.

Catanasiga says that the plight of the vulnerable children requires swift and comprehensive solutions to ensure their safety and well-being.

She adds that informal settlements are also a major challenge, with families struggling to meet their basic needs.



[Fiji Council of Social Services Chief Executive]

“For us it’s been three themes as part of our budget submissions, three major themes. One is access and infrastructure, one is government services and information which is talking about the need to make information more available, how government engages with community it’s a very top down, it’s a lot of information, a lot of communication gets lost there and I think in our submission, we also highlighted under that theme attitudes of civil servants – that needs to improve as well.”

Catanasiga says the council’s national budget submission highlighted the need for enhanced support and protection for the elderly population.

She says that the council has called for a thorough review of existing structures, such as the National Council for Older Persons, and recommended a reevaluation of pension schemes.

FCOSS commended the government’s plan to review various government agencies, demonstrating an openness to positive change.

However, it stressed the urgency of prioritizing key areas that directly impact the well-being and daily lives of individuals.

Catanasiga says by tackling issues of homelessness, water access, and elderly care, the government can take significant strides toward creating a society where all citizens can lead lives of dignity and prosperity.