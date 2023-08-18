FCEF discusses budget implementation

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation states that the board conducted a meeting last week regarding the budget implementation and Value-Added Tax changes.

President Vinay Narsey says this is in regards to the budget implementation and its effects on their existing policies and ease of doing business in the future.

Narsey adds that the feedback report from that meeting will be compiled and presented to the ministry at a later date.

Meanwhile, the FCEF President also states that they will be having their Annual general meeting next month and that plans are underway to establish a Small and Medium Enterprise Council.