FCCC warns traders against price gouging amidst cyclone season

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is warning traders to refrain from using the cyclone season to exploit customers.

CEO Joel Abraham advises the public to remain vigilant concerning climate-related developments.

The enforcement agency is also urging traders to refrain from exploiting the situation through price gouging or other unethical practices that might disadvantage consumers during this period.

Abraham says there will be zero tolerance for price gouging, including unscrupulous activities such as sudden hikes in the price of essential items like batteries, candles, and bottled water or overcharging on items under price control.

He says there are some unethical traders who use events like natural disasters or other periods of instability to engage in unconscionable conduct, such as hoarding or gouging.

Abraham warns that traders found attempting to cheat Fijians during natural disasters will face serious consequences, as permitted under law.

The FCCC CEO says their teams will conduct inspections and surveys to ensure compliance with the FCCC Act 2010.

This will include verifying that traders are adhering to regulations, that expired or substandard products are not being sold, and that prices for essential items remain fair and accessible.

FCCC is also reminding consumers to take proactive steps while shopping.