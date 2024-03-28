FBC plans colorful celebration

Anticipation is building as Fijian Broadcasting Corporation gears up for the FMF Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 non-stop Holi Masti celebration that will be held this weekend.

Mirchi FM Radio presenter Monish Sharma says Holi, known for its cultural and religious significance in Hinduism and various other cultures, is set to bring communities together in a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

He says preparations for the festivities continue, and organizers are optimistic about the upcoming events.

“We’ll be having lots of events happening around where children who are coming for their break are on the weekend and for Holi’s celebration. They could learn a lot, especially about forgiving people, past grievances, and other things, and it’s an expression of joy. It’s vibrant colors, music, dance, and a festival.”

The event is set to take place from 3 pm to 8 pm at Damodar City this Saturday.