FBC launches VITI+ platform

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has officially launched its online streaming platform, VITI+, during the Pacific Media Conference this morning.

Manager of Digital Products, Calvin Prasad, says the organization has noticed a trend where many of its viewers and listeners have shifted online.

He adds that it is important for the organization to be present on the platforms their audience is using, as it is crucial to ensure that their content and messages reach their viewers effectively.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad also mentions that currently, the platform is providing both live and on-demand content, allowing users across the globe to access a variety of shows.

“What we have also noticed is that the Fijian diaspora overseas has grown. Although they are overseas, they are still interested in our language and our culture. As such, VITI+ is an OTT platform. It is the start of a much larger project.”

Prasad says the platform also offers pay-per-view for some of its sports events, allowing overseas audiences to watch these events for a small fee.

However, along with the online platform, FBC has also launched its Pacific Multimedia Academy, an initiative that will provide training to interested individuals and personnel in multimedia.

Prasad affirms FBC’s commitment to enhancing its reach to its viewing audience through upcoming new products.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link