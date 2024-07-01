Father sentenced to 16 years for raping daughter

A man who was convicted of raping his biological daughter has been sentenced to 16 years and 10 months imprisonment.

It’s alleged the man performed the disgusting act on his daughter on numerous occasions since 2019, when the child was only 12- years-old.

In his sentencing, the Judge told the perpetrator he cannot be forgiven for what he did to his own daughter.

The judge questioned the man about what type of parent he is.

He told the man he was a menace and a disgrace to society, and long-term imprisonment was inevitable.

A non-parole period of 14 years has been set.