FASA hopes for dialogue, ATS tight-lipped

The Federated Airlines Staff Association (FASA) is hoping the Air Terminal Services management will agree to a meeting, regarding the reinstatement of workers that were terminated.

285 ATS workers were dismissed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic but now the coalition Government has made a request for all the sacked staff to return to work.

FASA President, Semisi Turagabaleti says they have constantly reached out to ATS for a meeting to work out ways they could absorb the workers however they have not responded.

Turagabaleti says the expression of interest put out by the company was the only response they received.

“Without the meeting they go and put out an expression of interest that came out on their own that was not the result of a meeting with the union. We are willing to work with the company and the Government of the day to find a smoother transition to get the workers reinstated because it will come in phases.”

Turagabaleti says ATS is a unique organization where worker participation is mandatory and that decisions made should involve the union and the Employee Trust (ATSET).

He says it’s disappointing to note that ATS does not want to hold talks but has instead published an expression of interest.

Minister for Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka says the Government has played its part and the two parties will need to work things out.

However, Gavoka says things will need to be resolved in the next few weeks.

Numerous calls have been made to the ATS CEO Hare Mani which have been futile.

Questions have also been sent to the company.