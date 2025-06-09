Farmers receive special cane payment before Diwali

[File Photo]

The government is supporting communities and farmers ahead of Diwali, reinforcing the festival’s message of unity and compassion.

Minister for Sugar and Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh states over 10,200 sugarcane farmers will receive a special pre-Diwali payment including a government top-up of $9.47 per tonne, raising total earnings for the 2024 crop to $101.13 per tonne.

“Apart from this, this is the first time in history where the government has compensated the sugarcane farmers with a pre-season billing of sugarcane, whereby we have assisted over 57 farmers with a total of $101,725 around Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh said Diwali showcases Fiji’s diversity with families of all ethnicities coming together to celebrate hope, love and community.

He notes the government continues to empower communities through the Multi-Ethnic Affairs Community Grant Program which received $2 million this year for grassroots projects across temples, mosques, churches and community halls.

Singh urges all Fijians to celebrate the festival by showing compassion to those facing hardship, stressing that the true spirit of Diwali lies in caring for others and fostering solidarity.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.