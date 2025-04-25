Farmer’s poultry dream takes flight

Ashok Kumar has traded the long days in sugarcane fields for the daily hustle of poultry farming and he’s not looking back.

The 50-year-old farmer from Labasa is the proud owner of Avish Poultry Farm, a fast-growing agribusiness venture that started with just 270 chicks.

Today, Kumar manages 2,700 laying hens and 500 chicks and he’s got even bigger plans.

Article continues after advertisement

“And my future plan is, in five years’ time, I’m planning to have at least 5,000 to 6,000 birds, where I can receive about 120 to 130 trays of eggs per day, so that I can supply my regular customers. Being a sugarcane farmer with little knowledge. I didn’t have that knowledge but I managed to run the business, and I’ve learned to do the calculations in my business and become a successful farmer.”

With support from the National Development Programme and the Fiji Development Bank, Kumar made the bold switch from traditional farming to poultry production.

Despite having limited experience in agribusiness, he taught himself the ropes, from feeding routines to financial management.

Now, he’s not just building a business, he’s building a blueprint for others.

Kumar is encouraging fellow farmers to explore alternative income streams and consider poultry farming as a way to future-proof their livelihoods.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.