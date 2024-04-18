Farmers harvest first yield

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna commended farmers for their first yaqona harvest under the Rural Millionaire Programme.

Tunabuna recognized the hard work of the farmers saying their harvests will pay dividends in years to come.

He is encouraging farmers to cultivate and develop their land to avoid rural-to-urban drift.

The Assistant Minister highlights the government’s support towards growing rural communities through initiatives.

Tunabuna states the program targeted young farmers, where they were organized into clusters to plant 500 yaqona plants annually with the hopes of purchasing a home afterwards.

He encourages villagers to rise above challenges and work towards lifting the standard of farming in rural communities.