Farmer seeks help to revive sugarcane farming on saline land

A farmer from Votua Village in Ba is calling on the Ministry of Sugar and the Lands Department to assist with reviving sugarcane farming on 44 acres of state land at Karavi.

Speaking during the Town Hall meeting in Ba, Village Secretary Salesitino Caucau stated that their lease application was approved in 2022, but they have since faced difficulties planting cane after the Sugar Research Institute declared the land too salty for cultivation.

Caucau says the community has already spent more than $50,000 to secure the land and is now requesting the government’s support in improving drainage, road access, and temporary rent relief while they await planting approval.

Permanent Secretary for Sugar, Dr Vinesh Kumar, acknowledged the challenges, confirming that the ministry is aware of the situation and that the land’s salinity has hindered planting efforts.

Dr Kumar adds the ministry’s research team is ready to provide assistance in this areas.

“We can ask sugar researcher to assist in terms of doing some trials in a small portion, maybe half acre or one acre, to see if some of the other varieties can do.”

He states that the ministry will work with the farmers to explore soil improvement measures and drainage solutions to make the land suitable for cultivation.

