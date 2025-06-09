Family time vital to child development

Lack of communication within families is emerging as a major concern, hindering the development of healthy parent-child relationships.

This has been highlighted by Empower Pacific counsellor Reshmi Singh, who says an increasing trend of both parents and children becoming absorbed in their own routines has been observed in many of the cases they attend to.

In an interview with FBC News, Singh explained that poor communication weakens parents’ ability to instill essential values, emotional awareness, and life skills in children during their formative years.

She says many parents rely on digital devices as a convenient way to manage a child’s behaviour, stressing that this approach can have long-term consequences.

“Sometimes when you talk to parents, they find an easier way that, like we just give them the phone and they are accessing something on social media and the parents have no idea what the children are watching, and this can actually shape their behavior as well.”

Singh warns that limited communication combined with uncontrolled digital use leaves children vulnerable to negative online influences, which often promote harmful or risky behaviors.

She adds that simple yet intentional efforts, such as sharing meals or finding other ways of spending quality time together, can significantly strengthen family bonds and keep healthy communication alive.

She also stressed that parents should strive to be approachable and build friendships with their children, creating a safe space for open communication and emotional support.

