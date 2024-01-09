Family narrowly escapes death

A family from Tavualevu Village in Tavua narrowly escaped death yesterday afternoon when the vehicle they were traveling in veered off the road.

It is believed that the driver lost control, resulting in the accident along Kings Road in Nanuku, Rakiraki.

Police say that a 55-year-old man was driving, accompanied by his 42-year-old wife and their 4-year-old son, when they experienced the frightening accident that left them with injuries.

The family was promptly transported to Tavua Hospital for medical attention.

The four-year-old son was admitted in stable condition, while the driver and his wife were later transferred to Lautoka Aspen Hospital for further scans and evaluation.

Police investigation continues.