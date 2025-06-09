Families stuck on Nayau Island

More than 100 people remain stranded on Nayau Island in Lau, unable to return to Viti Levu after travelling home for Christmas and New Year.

District Officer Luke Karavaki says those affected were never informed when the next vessel would sail, leaving families uncertain about when they can return.

Karavaki says a vessel did call at Nayau shortly after the New Year, but it was already full and unable to take everyone back.

Article continues after advertisement

He says people have since been advised that the next possible sailing may only happen toward the end of the month.

This delay is now affecting preparations for the school term and for those who are employed on Viti Levu and need to return to work.

Residents are now calling on the Government for urgent assistance.

FBC News contacted a shipping operator and was told there is currently no confirmed sailing schedule for Nayau.

Questions have also been sent to the Minister for Transport.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.