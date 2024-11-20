Families key to ending violence against women says Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya highlighted the vital role of family units in preventing violence against women during her participation in the Beijing+30 Review Conference in Bangkok, Thailand.

In her discussions with global leaders and experts, including Australian government officials and UNICEF representatives, Tabuya emphasized the need for greater coordination among national agencies to address gender barriers, enhance data collection, and protect child rights.

A key focus of her address was the promotion of women’s economic empowerment, especially in the context of the care economy.

Tabuya stressed the importance of recognizing and valuing unpaid care work as an essential component of economic security and gender equality.

The Australian Executive Director for the Office of Women also shared insights into Australia’s newly launched “Gender Equality Strategy,” which aims to tackle gender-based violence, unpaid care, and economic disparities.