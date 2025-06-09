Faith groups urged to back HIV harm reduction

Faith-based organizations are being encouraged to play a greater role in the country’s efforts to reduce HIV infections and support people who use drugs, by helping to promote compassion, understanding and acceptance through their communities.

During a HIV Media Roundtable, Acting Head of the National HIV Response Taskforce, Dr. Dashika Balak highlighted that a cabinet paper has been drafted to implement the Needle Syringe Program which aims to prevent the spread of HIV and other blood-borne diseases among people who inject drugs.

She stresses that the program is not about promoting drug use, it’s a comprehensive, evidence-based public health intervention that saves lives.

She stresses that the program will also serve as an entry point for individuals seeking help, allowing them to transition from drug use towards rehabilitation and care.

“It’s not just simply giving needles and syringes, because when we talk about giving needles and syringes, it is perceived as increasing drug use, because we are enabling people to. But it’s a program where it’s not just giving needles and syringes and other injecting equipment, but it also has services linked with it, and it is an entry point, a pathway to link them to drug-dependent treatment or rehabilitation if they need it.”

Dr Balak says the initiative is part of a wider national strategy to reduce new HIV infections, improve access to testing and treatment, and support people living with HIV without discrimination.

