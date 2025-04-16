Fair pay for Easter workers

Companies who open during the Easter public holidays must pay their workers the correct public holiday wages.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh states that workers must be fairly paid under the law if they work or qualify for time off during Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

He said anyone working on these days must get double pay. Those who don’t work but were present the working day before and after the holiday must be paid a day’s wage.

However, if a worker misses work the day before or after the public holiday, they must show a valid reason or a medical certificate to qualify for the pay.

The Minister adds that it is important for both employers and workers to understand what they are entitled to under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

He reiterates that the Ministry’s Compliance Team will carry out on-the-spot checks at businesses suspected of breaking the rules.





