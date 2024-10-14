Excitement builds for FMF Diwali Mela

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated FMF Diwali Mela, with Labasa residents eagerly looking forward to the festivities.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Events Manager Shivneel Maharaj adds the stage construction will begin today.

He states that this includes sound engineers scheduled to set up audio systems, LED screens, and lighting by mid-week.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a lot of excitement among the people of Labasa and everyone I’ve met is looking forward to this event.”

Maharaj adds the Mela promises a lot of performances, cultural displays, and festive activities, marking a joyful lead-up to Diwali celebrations.

The Diwali Mela, organized by FBC’s sister radio stations Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM, will run from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Damodar City Complex in Labasa.