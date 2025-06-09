Ex-Convicted Murderer to reappear in court over alleged assault

A man with a previous conviction for murder has been charged following an alleged assault in the Daniva area.

Samuela Rogoivalu faces three counts of assault causing bodily harm and one count of criminal intimidation.

It is alleged that he attacked a man and members of his family during an incident on Sunday night.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused was produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court and has been remanded in police custody for fourteen days.

He is expected to reappear in court on February fourth.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.