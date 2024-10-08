Erasito warns of imposters

Engineers Fiji President Terence Erasito has raised concerns about the presence of imposters operating within the country’s engineering sector.

Erasito highlighted this while discussing the performance and membership within the engineering fraternity, highlighting that not all individuals involved in the industry are qualified professionals.

He says that although Engineers Fiji has approximately 500 members, the organization has not been spared from the issue of non-professional individuals infiltrating the sector.

Article continues after advertisement

Erasito adds that the issue of unqualified individuals operating as professional engineers poses significant risks, particularly in fields that require technical precision and adherence to safety standards.

“We do have that problem where our own members in Engineers Fiji who are not appropriately qualified, they are either student members or associates but they are not what’s referred to at the moment as professional engineers so essentially they are imposters, that a problem we have in Fiji.”

Erasito stresses the importance of addressing this challenge to maintain the profession’s integrity and ensure that engineering projects are carried out by qualified professionals who meet the necessary standards of expertise.