Epilepsy cause of death says report

The death of a 19-year-old Setariki Ravato in Lautoka was due to epilepsy says a post-mortem report.

Minister for Home Affairs, Pio Tikoduadua says the investigation into the alleged assault and other issues is still being handled by Police.

This comes as Police have this afternoon says that it can confirm that a report was lodged in March after the victim was admitted at the Lautoka Hospital after being allegedly assaulted by some youths in Ba, a few weeks prior to his admission.

Police says investigators had gathered information from medical officials at the Lautoka Hospital where it was revealed that the victim was a known patient, who had previously received treatment for a specific medical ailment.

Medical officials had also issued the victim’s death certificate, where the cause of death had been cited as complications arising from his medical condition.

Police adds that investigators will continue to pursue the allegations of the alleged assault, and gather further statements from medical authorities, to rule out the link between the claims of assault to the victim’s death.

Tikoduadua and the Health Ministry says, for the moment, according to the post-mortem report, the 19-year-old died due to epilepsy.

“The incident about this is reported to the Police but it has been confirmed that he actually died because of epilepsy, I got confirmation this morning by the doctor and that’s what he was admitted for.”

Meanwhile, the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling on the Fiji Police Force to thoroughly investigate the death, as they are concerned and deeply saddened that a young life has been lost.

The NGO Coalition on Human Rights including LGBTQI+ community in Fiji says it is devastated by the reported alleged murder of Esther, also known as Setariki Ravato.

The Coalition is demanding that the human rights of the deceased person are clearly defined in all dealings with this case, and that those who committed this crime are brought to justice, no matter who they are or their relationship to the victim.