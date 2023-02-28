Environment department needs more people

Director Environment Sandeep Singh

The Department of Environment needs additional staff to carry out its enforcement work in communities.

This has been highlighted by Director Environment Sandeep Singh.

Singh says this is to meet the high number of development proposals and compliance enforcement that the Department has to carry out.

Article continues after advertisement

“The issues that we have in terms of resourcing which we have brought before the Ministry responsible for Environment. We hoping that there will be more resources allocated to the Department so we will be able to meet the timelines and be able to carry out a lot more enforcement and compliance work and also carry out the mandate that we have.”

Singh says the department is taking a stricter stance in its enforcement and compliance mechanisms to ensure the natural biodiversity of the land is not compromised.