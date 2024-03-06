Enhancing oral health in Fiji through collaboration

Dental teams will be visiting schools across the islands, engaging with children and teachers to instill the importance of dental care from a young age.

This was highlighted by Country Manager Colgate Fiji and the Pacific Islands, Adrian Romanin as part of their commitment to promoting oral health in Fiji.

Colgate Fiji has partnered with the Fiji National University, the Ministry of Health and Fiji Dental Association in this regard.

Romanin emphasizes the importance of early oral health education to schools and communities through collaborations.

“Through these initiatives that we are able to enhance oral health awareness and create good dental habits across our communities.”

Romanin says they are aiming to educate children about the importance of oral health.

“Through the Bright Smiles, Bright Future Programs, we aim to reach children with essential oral care resources, knowledge, setting them on a path to a healthier future, we are proud to collaborate with local organizations that share our vision and dedication to the well-being of Fijian communities.”

This collaboration will bring dental professionals directly into schools and communities to provide free dental checkups and education on proper health practices.

The initiative will also reach out to community centers, ensuring that individuals of all ages have the opportunity to learn about and improve their oral health.