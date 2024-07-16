Enhancing national child protection system vital

UNICEF Deputy Representative Roshni Basu states that more investments are needed in terms of national child protection systems.

She highlighted this while speaking at the Protecting Children in the Context of Labour Mobility Seminar in Vanuatu today.

Basu states that while a study on the impact of labour mobility schemes on children is underway, national and regional dialogue and efforts are needed to secure children’s futures.

She says with increasing labour mobility, children are currently under pressure, and much more effort is needed.

Basu stresses the need for strengthening child protection prevention and response services.

“This seminar provides us an opportunity to gather this evidence, to have dialogue, to hear more about the findings and the draft recommendations that have been conducted in Vanuatu, Samoa, Solomon Islands, and Fiji.”

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister for Vanuatu Matai Seremaiah also emphasizes the need for more investment in social services for children.

“This includes the development, and enactment of labour policies that are family and child-sensitive, the need for investment in social services for children, including in remote areas, ensuring a pre-departure support program for parents and systems of support during their deployments.”

Leaders from Pacific island countries, including Fiji, are discussing the impact of labour mobility on children and ways to strengthen support networks to ensure their protection.