Energy project underway to benefit 900 households

More than 900 households across country are set to benefit from the supply and installation of solar home system project which was outlined in the 2024-2025 national budget.

The $3 million initiative will support, 93 households in Bua, 91 in Macuata, 109 in cakaudrove, 69 Ra, 162 Ba, 162 in Kadavu, 167 Lomaiviti 48, Nadroga 9 and 152 households in Lau.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the government tender board approval contract has been confirmed.

Article continues after advertisement

However he adds that they are currently awaiting the supply of equipment which is expected to be completed by the end of July and installation planned from August to December this year.

He adds that the project will ensure households in most remote areas have efficient access to energy.

“Energy is at the heart of development.It enables investments, innovations and new industries that drive employment, inclusive growth and share prosperity. These initiatives reflect Government’s commitment to expanding access to adjust inclusive, reliable and sustainable electricity, particularly for rural and remote maritime communities.”

Ro Filipe states that with this project, solar home system maintenance project, valued at another thousand dollars, is currently underway.

Under this project 900 batteries will benefit households in the province of Lau Kadavu yasawa beqa Tailevu and Naitasiri.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.