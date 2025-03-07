Employers told to follow employment laws

The Ministry of Employment is once again dealing with reports of non-payment of wages for local workers as well as ill treatment of migrant workers.

The ministry has issued a stern warning to employers not adhering to the provision of the employment law.

Permanent Secretary Maritino Nemani says reports reveal that many workers are subjected to unfair wages, unsafe working conditions, and poor accommodation.

He says these violations undermine the dignity of the workers and pose significant risks to their health and well-being.

He says it is critical for employers to adhere strictly to the minimum employment terms and conditions to ensure social justice and enhance workplace productivity.

Nemani adds that non-compliance with employment laws not only undermines the rights of workers but also hampers overall productivity and morale within the organization.

The PS Employment is also urging trade unions to collaborate with non-compliant employers to create a supportive environment that enhances worker well-being and development.

The ministry will be conducting regular inspections to ensure compliance and will take necessary actions against those non-compliant employers who fail to meet the minimum employment standards set by law.

