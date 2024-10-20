Embrace forgiveness for united future: PM

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is calling on Fijians to embrace forgiveness and unity as the foundation for the nation’s future.

He made the call during the 54th Independence Day celebration organized by the Fijian diaspora at Mangere Centre Park in Auckland New Zealand yesterday.

Rabuka also spoke passionately about healing from past wounds and building a cohesive, inclusive society.

“Our journey as a nation and our commitment to building social cohesion, your coalition government this year is establishing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. We want to ensure that the mistakes of the past will not be repeated.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to build a prosperous Fiji, one rooted in economic resilience, empowerment, and good governance.

“We want to build a united Fiji where we live, where we work together in peace, and where we all prosper. The Commission and the gatherings and the communications that will happen will sometimes be difficult. But I urge us all to face facts, face the truth, let’s bear it all out, let’s embrace each other. Let us all ask for forgiveness for somewhere along the line we have wronged somebody.”

The Prime Minister encouraged the diaspora to continue strengthening ties with their homeland and assured them that the government remains dedicated to listening to their voices and fostering greater collaboration.