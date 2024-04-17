Elderly man to front court over alleged fraud

A 71-year-old man alleged to have fraudulently obtained $10,000 to facilitate the processing of an investment visa will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Criminal Investigation Department’s Major Fraud Unit carried out an investigation.

It is alleged that between the 1st July and 25th September 2022, the accused told the victim that he could obtain approval for investment visa at a cost of $10,000.

The accused has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception.