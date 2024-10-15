Elderly citizens long for family care: Singh

[Source: GHC]

Elderly citizens have told non-government organization “Healing Hands Foundation” their longing for love from loved ones.

Founder Mohenesh Singh says they recently visited over 40 senior citizens in the Western Division, and the information gathered was similar in nature.

He says neglect is a common issue faced by elderly citizens.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says with reports of 20 cases where senior citizens are taking their own lives, it calls on people to provide better care for their loved ones.

He says many of whom they visited expressed feelings of isolation and abandonment.

“We actually visit in the communities, and we also visit different places. Our most recent activities are visiting. We just find out if there are senior citizens in any homes or families, so we try to visit them. And so far we have visited more than about 30-40 people around.”

Singh urges families and communities to prioritize the emotional well-being of their elderly members, emphasizing that simple acts of kindness can make a significant difference.

He says many seniors feel neglected as busy family members focus on work and daily responsibilities.

He adds that the foundation is committed to raising awareness about the importance of supporting the elderly.

Healing Hands Foundation, through outreach efforts and educational workshops, aims to empower families to provide the care and respect that seniors deserve.