Eighty percent children face violent discipline

Eighty percent of children aged one to 14 experienced violent discipline, according to the 2024-25 Fiji Bureau of Statistics’ Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys.

Additionally, data from the National Child Welfare shows 1,477 cases of child abuse in 2023, 1,968 in 2022, and 1,518 in 2021.

More than 50 percent of victims were girls, and over half were under 12 years old.

Sixty-eight percent of reported cases involved neglect, physical abuse, and sexual abuse.

Half of the perpetrators were immediate family members, and 50 percent of cases were reported through the Child Helpline.

Recent statistics from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions show the youngest rape victim last year was three years old, and the youngest accused was 12.

In response, the National Coordinating Committee on Child Protection has been revived to strengthen efforts in safeguarding children across Fiji.

Opening the meeting, Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to address child protection challenges, particularly given the alarming statistics on violence against children.

Kiran highlighted that the newly established Department of Children will play a key role in protecting children’s rights through programs, advocacy, education, and policy development.

She adds that the ministry will collaborate with stakeholders to launch a zero-tolerance campaign against violence and implement key legislations, including the Adoption Act (2020), Child Justice Act (2024), and Child Care and Protection Act (2024).