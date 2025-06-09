Eight drug accused await court approval for consolidation

Eight individuals charged in relation to drug raids in Suva and the Western Division in September reappeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today as the state moves to consolidate the multiple cases into a single proceeding.

Among those were Gina Choi, Peniasi Delai, and Logaimasino Baules, who had previously appeared without legal representation.

The other five accused joined the proceedings this morning, bringing the total number of individuals involved to eight.

During the court sitting, the state indicated its intention to consolidate the various charges arising from the September drug raids.

Defence confirmed that they do not object to the consolidation proposal, signaling cooperation between the state and the accused in this procedural matter.

The court highlighted that the consolidation process aims to streamline the hearings, reduce duplication, and ensure consistency in the legal proceedings.

The consolidation, once formally granted, will bring all eight accused under a single case, allowing the court to efficiently manage the hearings.

The matter remains before the Suva Magistrates Court and is rescheduled for December 18th.

