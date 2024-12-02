Eight conditions outlined for bail in Grace Road case

The Fiji Appeals Court today set the release conditions for Grace Road Group president Daniel Kim, who was detained for more than 400 days, and Dr. Sung Jin Lee.

Kim and Dr. Lee were granted bail by Lautoka High Court Justice Anare Tuilevuka last Thursday following which the matter was set for today to decide on his release conditions.

The Appeals Court today heard the conditions put forward by both sides of the counsel.

Justice Tuilevuka read out the eight conditions which include that the two reside at the Grace Farm in Navua, a stop departure order has been put in place for Kim and Dr. Lee and they are prohibited from leaving the country from any ports of entry.

The two also provided two common sureties.

Kim and Dr. Lee have been ordered to surrender any travel documents that they have.

Kim handed over his Vanuatu passport in court today.

Both the respondents are required to attend court proceedings as and when required and they are to abide by the law.

The final condition of their bail is that they are prohibited from holding any press conferences in relation to this case.

Meanwhile their judicial and constitutional review matter will be heard next Monday.