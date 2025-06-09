EFL tariff talks back on the table

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed that electricity tariffs were discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting.

When asked by FBC News about a possible 22 percent increase, Ro Filipe said he could not reveal any details, noting that the matter is part of Cabinet’s official deliberations.

He added that the Cabinet Office will release a statement soon.

FBC News understands a press briefing scheduled in Lautoka last Friday, believed to be for announcing the tariff increase was abruptly cancelled despite reporters already being present.

In 2023, Energy Fiji Limited requested a 32 percent tariff hike, which was rejected by the FCCC, citing insufficient justification and concerns about the financial impact on households and businesses.

Former EFL Chief Executive Hasmukh Patel had indicated the company would resubmit a revised proposal to support infrastructure upgrades and the transition to cleaner energy.

Further details from today’s Cabinet meeting are expected once an official announcement is issued.

