EFL power restoration continues: Fijians urged to stay cautious

The aftermath of last night’s torrential downpour continues to affect electricity supply across several areas, with Energy Fiji Limited crew working around the clock to restore power.

EFL confirmed that while electricity has gradually returned to most affected locations, some customers remain without supply as teams continue restoration efforts.

The company states that EFL crew has been working tirelessly to ensure reconnection and a safe electricity supply.

In addition to damaged infrastructure, EFL emphasizes that some outages are linked to customer-owned equipment, urging all customers to engage licensed electrical contractors to inspect and upgrade their installations to meet EFL’s current safety standards.

These include consumer service mains (the black line from EFL poles to homes), intermediary poles, clamps and connectors, internal wiring, and switchboards housing EFL meters.

Customers are also being reminded to manage vegetation near power lines to reduce the risk of further disruptions or accidents.

EFL has urged the public to report any ongoing outages or electrical hazards to EFL promptly and that consumers take precautionary measures, particularly in flood-prone areas or where power lines may have been compromised.

The company has assured that every effort is being made to restore electricity safely and efficiently around the country.

