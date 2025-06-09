EFL crews work to restore power

File Photo

Power restoration work is underway across the Central Division after adverse weather caused multiple outages over the past 12 to 18 hours.

Several areas experienced interruptions to electricity supply as heavy rain and strong winds swept through the region.

Energy Fiji Limited says their teams are working systematically and safely to restore power, while account holders have been notified of disruptions via SMS.

The utility company says it remains hopeful that improving weather conditions will speed up the restoration process.

