Efforts underway to safeguard sea turtle population

Nabouono Village in the District of Udu, Macuata has taken a significant stride towards safeguarding the sea turtle population in Fiji.

This is through the adoption of alternative sources of livelihood, to help minimize the reliance on sea turtles for sustenance.

The village has resorted to apiculture or beekeeping to generate income for their survival, through the assistance of World Wildlife Fund Pacific’s Sustainable Fisheries and Seafood Programme.

Isireli Leweniqila, Tui Drano

Tui Drano, Isireli Leweniqila says they have made a collective stand to turn to other sources of livelihood, as they have realized the vulnerability of sea turtles.

“We are slowly but surely appreciating the fact that we have to conserve for the future. The good thing about this initiative with WWF, we are finding an alternative. An alternative like for income generation, is beekeeping… and then we can have livestock; sheep, goats and cattle.”

Leweniqila says the effective awareness carried out by the government and non-governmental organizations has helped their people understand the severity of the situation.

He also acknowledges the stakeholders that have given the green light to fund the establishment of several proposed alternative sources of livelihood.

Nabouono Village’s beekeeping business has been in operation for over five years, and it is solely run by their 9-member women’s club.