Uncertain future for FNU’s veterinary science program

[File Photo]

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro reveals that the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry program at the Fiji National University may face closure in 2025.

The program was initiated by the FNU College of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry in 2014.

However, recent statistics shared by Radrodro highlight a decline in enrollment and graduation rates.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Since its inception, the program has witnessed 66 graduates, but only 10 students graduated from the initial cohort in 2019.

Notably, four of these graduates hail from other South Pacific countries.

The Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry program spans five and a half years, encompassing a critical six-month hands-on internship component.

However, Minister Radrodro disclosed that the current enrollment stands at just nine students, all in the fourth year of the course.

Radrodro says these students are expected to graduate in 2025, potentially marking the end of an era for the program.