Safety measures paramount: Radrodro

[File Photo]

Minister for Education, Aseri Radrodro, says the bus accident in Lautoka serves as a reminder about the importance of road safety, especially when it comes to the transportation of children.

Speaking on the Government radio program Voqa ni Davui, the Minister calls on bus companies to prioritize the safety of children when transporting them to and from school.

Radrodro emphasizes the importance of safety measures when transporting children, stating that the well-being of children should always be the top priority.

Article continues after advertisement

He says all bus companies must ensure safety and take all necessary precautions to prevent similar accidents from occurring in the future.

The investigations into the cause of the accident continue.