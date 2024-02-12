North schools to resume today

[File photo]

All schools in the Northern Division will be open from today except for Shri Guru Nanak Primary and Secondary School.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education says only teachers will be reporting to school and students of these two schools will remain at home.

The Ministry of Education says the decision has been made in consultation with the National Disaster and Management Office.

The Ministry is keeping a close watch on the weather patterns.

It says should any adverse weather conditions arise, the Ministry in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office, will issue another statement.

The Ministry of Education also wishes to remind teachers to play their part in providing the necessary support when students return to school.