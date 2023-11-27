New ties to advance accounting profession

[Source: TSLS/ Facebook]

The Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service have officially announced a transformative collaboration aimed at advancing the accounting profession in Fiji.

The partnership was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, marking a significant commitment to the development of aspiring accountants and the enhancement of industry standards.

The collaboration stems from constructive discussions between the two organizations, with a shared goal of fostering a robust partnership that benefits both aspiring accountants and the accounting industry at large.

One key aspect of the agreement involves FICA actively engaging with TSLS to address the evolving needs of the accounting profession.

This ensures that academic programs align with industry requirements, ultimately producing well-equipped professionals ready to meet the challenges of the accounting profession.

FICA President Rajeshwar Singh says the MoU signifies a significant step forward in their commitment to nurturing and developing the next generation of accounting professionals.

He says they aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring that aspiring accountants are well-equipped for the challenges of the profession.

TSLS Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal says the plan is now cemented to provide scaffolding support to the sponsored students with industry mentoring sessions to improve pass and completion rates.

He says this will assist students graduating on time and joining the workforce with industry knowledge.