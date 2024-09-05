FNU strengthens aviation programs to meet industry demand

[Source: FNU]

The brain drain phenomenon is quite severe in the aviation sector, which is a critical component of Fiji’s tourism industry.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, the number of passenger and cargo numbers will double by 2036, which calls for more pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, and other related aviation jobs.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says the Fiji National University is gearing up to this challenge as it trains people in Licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the minister, the application list is between 200 and 300 each year, but they can only take 30.

“It will be adopting the New Zealand standards, which takes two years, and graduates can qualify for jobs in the Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand. FNU is looking at doubling its graduates this year, But FNU Nadi today is a centre for aviation in the Pacific, with huge cost benefits for our neighbours, i.e. it costs 10 times more, to train in Australia than in Fiji.”

Gavoka says that FNU will expand into pilot training, which will cost some $10 million.

He adds that they are in discussion with certain governments in underwriting a master’s programme in aviation through FNU.